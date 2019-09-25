Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) Market 2019-2023: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

The “Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) Market” 2019 report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and share market, industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel. Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) market offers the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new entrant’s, market trends, market overview, distribution or pricing issues.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) market 2019 report consists of latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) market is predicted to develop CAGR at 4.99% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

An event data recorder (EDR) is a device which is installed in an automobile to record technical information about a vehicle’s performance in the event of a crash. Our automotive event data recorder market analysis considers the application of EDR in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Our analysis also considers the use of EDR in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the passenger vehicles segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR):

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Knorr-Bremse AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Veoneer Inc.

Objectives of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the size of the Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) market, in terms of value and volume

To provide detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market

To define, describe, and forecast the Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) market by type and application

To forecast the Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) market with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for market leaders

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

Market Dynamics:

Insurance premium discounts for vehicles with EDRs The automotive insurance industry is evolving significantly in proportion to the global vehicle market. Automotive insurance providers are leveraging on technologies such as telematics installed in vehicles to track the driving behavior and calculate discounts. Several insurance providers in the US are offering discounts to their customers who have installed EDRs in their vehicles. The insurance premium discounts offered by the insurance companies are encouraging vehicle owners to install EDRs in their vehicles. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global automotive event data recorder market size at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) market is segmented on the basis of the product as elastomers, adhesives & sealants, resins, and others.

By the application, the global Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) market is segmented into interior & exterior, electrical system, engine & drive train system, suspension system, and others.

Geographically, the global Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several players, the global automotive event data recorder market is moderately fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several automotive event data recorder companies, that include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Knorr-Bremse AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Veoneer Inc. Also, the automotive event data recorder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

Country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) Market.

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development over the past five years.

Comprehensive company profiles, covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.

