Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2019  2023

The “Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) Market” report 2019 deeply analyses significant features in major developing markets. The analysis includes market size, latest trends, drivers, threats, opportunities, as well as key market segments. The study reveals market dynamics in several geographic segments along with Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period. The report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) market 2019 report consists of latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) market is predicted to develop CAGR at 4.99% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

An event data recorder (EDR) is a device which is installed in an automobile to record technical information about a vehicles performance in the event of a crash. Ourautomotive event data recorder market analysis considers the application of EDR in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Our analysis also considers the use of EDR in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the passenger vehicles segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR):

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Knorr-Bremse AG

Robert Bosch GmbH