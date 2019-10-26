Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)s Market Sales Overview, Market Size, Opportunities, Demands, Market Share and Growth Rate Analysis, Forecast to 2023

About Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)s Market Report: Automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems are one of the most important components in any automobile engine. It is a NOx emission control technique applicable to a wide range of diesel engines. EGR is there to reduce emissions. It does this by rerouting some of the exhaust gases coming from the engine back into the combustion chambers in the engine.

Top manufacturers/players: BorgWarner, Delphi, Denso, Korens, Mahle, Continental, LongSheng Tech, Meet, Tianruida, Baote Precise Motor, BARI, Jiulong Machinery, Yinlun Machinery, Taizhou OuXin

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)s Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)s Market Segment by Type:

Pneumatic EGR valve

Electric EGR valve Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)s Market Segment by Applications:

Light-Duty Vehicles of EGR

Heavy-Duty Engines of EGR

Non-road Engines of EGR

Marine Engines