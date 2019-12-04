Automotive Fog Lights Market: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Automotive Fog Lights Market 2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Global Automotive Fog Lights Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Automotive Fog Lights market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Market Scenario

Fog lights are one of the most important parts in vehicle as they are used for clear visibility in darkness and helps in viewing the better road condition in darkness. Fog lights are placed bottom of head lights and mounted on bumpers. In automotive market, fog lights are completely a separate units from standard headlights.

The global automotive fog lights market has seen a potential growth over the last few years and it has been anticipated that the market will retain the same growth during the forecast period. The global fog lights market looks very promising due to the major driving factors such as rapidly increasing sales of new vehicles, rising concern over road safety, major development on fog light by key players in emerging economies, shifting preference for aftermarket services and others. Despite these factors, the fog lights market could face some growth challenges during forecast period such as strict government regulation over vehicle and road safety along with no objection certification and increasing pricing pressure. Moreover, the major opportunities that have knocked the doors for automotive fog lights manufacturers is that increasing preferences for fog lights among huge vehicles users for safety as well as aesthetic appeal coupled with rising disposable income in emerging economies. As per analysis, the global automotive fog lights market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, where the market value is projected to reach USD 3,928.5 million by 2023 from USD 2,475.3 million in 2016.

Furthermore, in the global automotive fog lights market, it has been experienced that there has been a substantial increase in sales of new vehicles that has fuelled the demand and growth of automotive fog lights market. The increase in the sales of new vehicles has mainly been because of competitive and diverse options available for finance. The availability of finance has eased the purchase of vehicles, which in turn has increased the demand for fog lights in automotive industry. Another factor responsible for the increase in vehicle sales, is the macroeconomic development and the rise in the global middle class consumers. According to OICA, the sales of new vehicles have been increased from 2013 to 2016. In 2013, the number of vehicle sold were 85.6 million while in 2016 it was 9.38 million.

For the purpose of these study, the global automotive fog lights market has been segmented into technology, vehicle type, end market and regions. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into halogen, LID and LED. Among these types, halogen has accounted the largest market share of 55.2% in 2016 followed by LID and LED. Whereas, by vehicles type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Among these vehicle types, passenger car has accounted the largest market share followed by light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. On the basis of end market, market has been segmented into OEMs and aftermarket.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is one of the leading revenue generator of automotive fog lights market followed by North America and Europe. China, Japan and India re considered as the major market for investments owing to the rising demand for vehicles and growing economies. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 41.3% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,023.0 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the automotive fog lights market include General Electric (U.S.), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Stanley Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co (Germany), OSRAM GmbH (Germany), Valeo S.A. (France), Warn Industries, Inc (U.S.), Autolite (India) Ltd (India), PIAA Corporation (U.S.) and J.W. Speaker (U.S.).

The report for Global Automotive Fog Lights Market comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Automotive Fog Lights Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Automotive Fog Lights Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Automotive Fog Lights market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Automotive Fog Lights market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Automotive Fog Lights market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Automotive Fog Lights market

To analyze opportunities in the Automotive Fog Lights market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Automotive Fog Lights market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Automotive Fog Lights Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023.

