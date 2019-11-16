Automotive Forging Market 2019 :Size, Share, Future Prospects, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

This report studies the “Automotive Forging Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Automotive Forging market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Automotive Forging Market Report – Forging is a manufacturing process involving the shaping of metal using localized compressive forces. The blows are delivered with a hammer (often a power hammer) or a die. Forging is often classified according to the temperature at which it is performed: cold forging (a type of cold working), warm forging, or hot forging (a type of hot working). For the latter two, the metal is heated, usually in a forge. Forged parts can range in weight from less than a kilogram to hundreds of metric tons. Forging has been done by smiths for millennia; the traditional products were kitchenware, hardware, hand tools, edged weapons, cymbals, and jewellery. Since the Industrial Revolution, forged parts are widely used in mechanisms and machines wherever a component requires high strength; such forgings usually require further processing (such as machining) to achieve a finished part. Today, forging is a major worldwide industry.,

Global Automotive Forging market competition by top manufacturers

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Aichi Steel

Thyssenkrupp

AAM

Bharat Forge Limited

KOBELCO

WanXiang

FAW

Arconic

Mahindra Forgings Europe

Farinia Group

Longcheng Forging

Sinotruck

Dongfeng Forging

Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

Sypris Solutions

Ashok Leyland Limited

Allegheny Technologies

VDM Metals

CITIC Heavy Industries





This report focuses on the Automotive Forging in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Closed Die Forgings

Open Die Forgings

Rolled Rings Forgings,

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Powertrain Components

Chassis Components

Transmission Parts

Other Parts

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Forging Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

————————————————————

3 Global Automotive Forging Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Automotive Forging Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Automotive Forging Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Forging Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Forging Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Automotive Forging Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Forging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Forging Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Forging Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Automotive Forging by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Forging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Forging Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Forging Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

8 South America Automotive Forging by Country

8.1 South America Automotive Forging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Automotive Forging Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Automotive Forging Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Forging by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Forging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Forging Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Forging Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Automotive Forging Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

11 Global Automotive Forging Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Automotive Forging Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Automotive Forging Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Automotive Forging Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Automotive Forging Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Automotive Forging Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Automotive Forging Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Forging Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Automotive Forging Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Forging Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Automotive Forging Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Automotive Forging Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Automotive Forging Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Automotive Forging Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Automotive Forging Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Automotive Forging Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

