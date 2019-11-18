Automotive Friction Brake System Market 2019 Global Research and Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

Global “Automotive Friction Brake System Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Friction Brake System Market. The Automotive Friction Brake System Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Automotive Friction Brake System Market:

Automotive Friction Brake System is used to control and stop the vehicleâs speed to avoid accidents. Disc brakes and drum brakes are two types of friction brakes employed in most automobiles.The key factors driving the automotive friction brake system include: Growing consumer emphasis on safety, focus on preventive maintenance and stringency in the safety norms. Increase in the lifespan of automobiles due to delay of new vehicle purchase by the majority of customers in the developing economies has boosted the growth of automotive friction brake system market.The global Automotive Friction Brake System market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Friction Brake System Market:

Akebono Braking Industry Corporation

Brembo

Continental

Delphi Automotive

TRW Automotive Holdings

Aisin-Seiki

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Robert Bosch

Halla Mando Corporation

Haldex

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs Automotive Friction Brake System Market by Types:

Disc Brake