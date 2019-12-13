Automotive Front End Module Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global “Automotive Front End Module Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automotive Front End Module market size.

About Automotive Front End Module:

Automotive Front End Module is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others.

Top Key Players of Automotive Front End Module Market:

BPO Group

Magna

Faurecia

Valeo

DENSO

Calsonic Kansei

Hyundai Mobis

SL Corporation

Yinlun

Metal/Plastic Hybrids

Composites

Plastic

Steel

Others Major Applications covered in the Automotive Front End Module Market report are:

Sedan

SUV

Other Scope of Automotive Front End Module Market:

The trend of Front End Module (FEM) modularization is gaining traction, as modularization helps OEMs save on cost, time, and manpower during the manufacturing process. Previously, each and every component of the FEM was assembled by OEMs on the assembly line; this was time-consuming and extended the production process of the vehicle. However, the advent of modularization has enabled OEMs to save on these costs and opt for outsourcing these functions. OEMs save around 20 to 30% of costs through modularization, in comparison with the traditional front-end methods.

The Automotive Front End Module industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 75% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.The Automotive Front End Module industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 75% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.

In wrod wide, major manufactures are HBPO Group, Magna, Faurecia, Valeo, DENSO, Calsonic Kansei, Hyundai Mobis, SL Corporation, Yinlun and etc.

The worldwide market for Automotive Front End Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 8650 million US$ in 2024, from 6700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.