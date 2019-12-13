 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Front End Module Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Automotive Front End Module

GlobalAutomotive Front End Module Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automotive Front End Module market size.

About Automotive Front End Module:

Automotive Front End Module is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others.

Top Key Players of Automotive Front End Module Market:

  • BPO Group
  • Magna
  • Faurecia
  • Valeo
  • DENSO
  • Calsonic Kansei
  • Hyundai Mobis
  • SL Corporation
  • Yinlun

    Major Types covered in the Automotive Front End Module Market report are:

  • Metal/Plastic Hybrids
  • Composites
  • Plastic
  • Steel
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Automotive Front End Module Market report are:

  • Sedan
  • SUV
  • Other

    Scope of Automotive Front End Module Market:

  • The trend of Front End Module (FEM) modularization is gaining traction, as modularization helps OEMs save on cost, time, and manpower during the manufacturing process. Previously, each and every component of the FEM was assembled by OEMs on the assembly line; this was time-consuming and extended the production process of the vehicle. However, the advent of modularization has enabled OEMs to save on these costs and opt for outsourcing these functions. OEMs save around 20 to 30% of costs through modularization, in comparison with the traditional front-end methods.
  • The Automotive Front End Module industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 75% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.The Automotive Front End Module industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 75% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.
  • In wrod wide, major manufactures are HBPO Group, Magna, Faurecia, Valeo, DENSO, Calsonic Kansei, Hyundai Mobis, SL Corporation, Yinlun and etc.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Front End Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 8650 million US$ in 2024, from 6700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Front End Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Front End Module product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Front End Module, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Front End Module in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automotive Front End Module competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automotive Front End Module breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automotive Front End Module market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Front End Module sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

