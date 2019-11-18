Automotive Front End Module Market 2019: Determined by Global Business Summary, Data Source, Size, Methodology and Resolutions Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Automotive Front End Module Market” by analysing various key segments of this Automotive Front End Module market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Automotive Front End Module market competitors.
Regions covered in the Automotive Front End Module Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.
Know About Automotive Front End Module Market:
Automotive Front End Module is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others.The trend of Front End Module (FEM) modularization is gaining traction, as modularization helps OEMs save on cost, time, and manpower during the manufacturing process. Previously, each and every component of the FEM was assembled by OEMs on the assembly line; this was time-consuming and extended the production process of the vehicle. However, the advent of modularization has enabled OEMs to save on these costs and opt for outsourcing these functions. OEMs save around 20 to 30% of costs through modularization, in comparison with the traditional front-end methods.The Automotive Front End Module industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 75% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.The Automotive Front End Module industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 75% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.In wrod wide, major manufactures are HBPO Group, Magna, Faurecia, Valeo, DENSO, Calsonic Kansei, Hyundai Mobis, SL Corporation, Yinlun and etc.The global Automotive Front End Module market was 6700 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 9410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2025.
Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Front End Module Market:
Automotive Front End Module Market by Applications:
Automotive Front End Module Market by Types:
