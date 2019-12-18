Automotive Fuel Cells Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

Global “Automotive Fuel Cells Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automotive Fuel Cells market size.

About Automotive Fuel Cells:

A fuel cell is a device that generates electricity by a chemical reaction. Automotive fuel cells create electricity to power an electric motor, generally using oxygen from the air and compressed hydrogen. They are more efficient than conventional internal combustion engine vehicles and produce no harmful tailpipe exhaustâthey emit water vapor and warm air.

Top Key Players of Automotive Fuel Cells Market:

Toyota

Honda

Hyundai

Ballard

Nedstack

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Other Fuel Cell Major Applications covered in the Automotive Fuel Cells Market report are:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Scope of Automotive Fuel Cells Market:

With increasing emission levels, the governments across the globe are focusing on promoting the adoption emission-free vehicles. Several countries around the world including the US and Germany are providing various incentives for fuel cell vehicle buyers. For instance, fuel cell vehicle buyers in Germany receive an incentive of about USD 4,450. Similarly, Japan also provides a purchase subsidy of about USD 19,740 for fuel cell vehicles. Additionally, countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and the US are also focusing on developing hydrogen infrastructure. Such initiatives will increase the popularity and adoption of fuel cell vehicles, which will subsequently drive the growth of the fuel cells market for the automotive industry.

The leading manufactures mainly are Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Ballard and Nedstack. Toyota is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 78% in 2016, which main due to large sales of its fuel cell vehicle.

The worldwide market for Automotive Fuel Cells is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.8% over the next five years, will reach 750 million US$ in 2024, from 310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.