Automotive Fuse Market Report | Universal Growth, Size, Potential Applications, Vendor Landscape 2024

Fuses are used to protect various electrical circuits, components, and switches from overcurrent flows or current fluctuations. The automotive fuse market is driven by the growing trends of vehicle electrification, safety and comfort features in mid-segment vehicles. The increasing sale of premium hybrid and electric vehicles is projected to showcase a huge impact on the high-voltage fuse market as they use >250 V system architecture for battery-driven drivetrains and various advanced features such as ADAS, smart seats, and biometric start-stop systems.

Automotive Fuse Market, Regional Analysis: –

United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, are leading countries and provides data like sales, market share (%) by types & applications, consumption, imports & exports analysis, production, and consumption forecast.

Segmentation Overview:

Automotive Fuse Market by Top Manufacturers:

EatonÂ , LittelfuseÂ , MersenÂ , On SemiconductorÂ , SensataÂ , SchurterÂ , OptifuseÂ , Pacific Engineering CorporationÂ , FuzetecÂ , AEM ComponentsÂ , E-T-A

By Fuse Type

Blade, Glass tube, Semiconductor, Others

By Voltage

12 & 24V, 24-48V, 49-150V, 151-300V, >300V

By Applications in BEV

Auxiliary, Charge inlet, Battery, PCU, Onboard, Traction Motor

By Motor Output

200kW

By Battery Capacity

150kWh

By Ampere

100A,

