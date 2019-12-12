Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger:

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Automotive gasoline engine turbocharger is one kind of turbocharger for gasoline automotive; the turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.

The largest consumption region is North America, the second largest region is the China, and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption rate, Japan and Korea has relatively installation rate.

The average price is 211 USD per Unit in 2015; the highest price is in Europe 244 USD per Unit, the Chinaâs price is about 172 USD per Unit; the average gross margin is about 34.6%;

In the future, the permeability will have high growth rate due to the emission status, China will also have a growth rate, the permeability will also increase, the price have great relationship with the raw material and technology.

The worldwide market for Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 2790 million US$ in 2024, from 2260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.