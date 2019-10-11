Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Market Research Report 2024 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia etc.)

The report shows positive growth in “Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Automotive gasoline engine turbocharger is one kind of turbocharger for gasoline automotive; the turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.

The largest consumption region is North America, the second largest region is the China, and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption rate, Japan and Korea has relatively installation rate.

The average price is 211 USD per Unit in 2015; the highest price is in Europe 244 USD per Unit, the Chinas price is about 172 USD per Unit; the average gross margin is about 34.6%;

In the future, the permeability will have high growth rate due to the emission status, China will also have a growth rate, the permeability will also increase, the price have great relationship with the raw material and technology.

The worldwide market for Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 2790 million US$ in 2024, from 2260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Market Segment by Type, covers:

Single Turbo

Twin Turbo Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Sedan

SUV & Pickup