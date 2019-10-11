 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Gear Shifter Market Analysis by Sales, Growth Rate, Revenue and Geographical Segmentation Forecast Report 2019

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Automotive

Global Automotive Gear Shifter Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Automotive Gear Shifter Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Automotive Gear Shifter industry. Automotive Gear Shifter Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Automotive gear Shifter is a metal lever attached to the shift assembly in a manual transmission-equipped automobile and is used to change gears. In an automatic transmission-equipped vehicle, a similar device is known as a gear selector. A gear stick will normally be used to change gear whilst depressing the clutch pedal with the left foot to disengage the engine from the drivetrain and wheels.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Automotive Gear Shifter market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Kongsberg
  • ZF
  • GHSP
  • SL Corporation
  • Sila and many more

    Scope of Automotive Gear Shifter Report:

  • On the basis of type, the traditional mechanical gear shifter is the largest segment with around 90% sales share of the total market in 2017. Meanwhile, the electronic gear shifter developed at a double digit growth rate during last years, and the electronic gear shifter is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2017 to 2023.
  • On the basis of geography, the global automotive gear shifter market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa regions. In 2017, China is the largest as well as the fastest growing regional market for automotive gear shifter and held 29% sales share in the global market.
  • The global automotive gear shifter market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of manufactures of automotive gear shifter offer a wide range of automotive gear shifter solutions to fit specific original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket requirements. The key players in the automotive gear shifter market include Kongsberg, ZF, GHSP, SL Corporation, Sila, Ficosa, Fuji Kiko, Kostal, DURA, Tokai Rika and others.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Gear Shifter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 3410 million US$ in 2024, from 2630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Automotive Gear Shifter Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Automotive Gear Shifter Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Mechanical Gear Shifter
  • Electronic Gear Shifter

    Automotive Gear Shifter Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Automotive Gear Shifter Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Automotive Gear Shifter market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Automotive Gear Shifter Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Automotive Gear Shifter Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Automotive Gear Shifter Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Automotive Gear Shifter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Automotive Gear Shifter Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Automotive Gear Shifter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Automotive Gear Shifter Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Automotive Gear Shifter Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Automotive Gear Shifter Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Gear Shifter Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Gear Shifter Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

