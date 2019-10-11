Automotive Gear Shifter Market Analysis by Sales, Growth Rate, Revenue and Geographical Segmentation Forecast Report 2019

Global Automotive Gear Shifter Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Automotive Gear Shifter Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Automotive Gear Shifter industry. Automotive Gear Shifter Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Automotive gear Shifter is a metal lever attached to the shift assembly in a manual transmission-equipped automobile and is used to change gears. In an automatic transmission-equipped vehicle, a similar device is known as a gear selector. A gear stick will normally be used to change gear whilst depressing the clutch pedal with the left foot to disengage the engine from the drivetrain and wheels.

Key Players Analysis: Automotive Gear Shifter market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

Kongsberg

ZF

GHSP

SL Corporation

Sila and many more Scope of Automotive Gear Shifter Report:

On the basis of type, the traditional mechanical gear shifter is the largest segment with around 90% sales share of the total market in 2017. Meanwhile, the electronic gear shifter developed at a double digit growth rate during last years, and the electronic gear shifter is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of geography, the global automotive gear shifter market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa regions. In 2017, China is the largest as well as the fastest growing regional market for automotive gear shifter and held 29% sales share in the global market.

The global automotive gear shifter market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of manufactures of automotive gear shifter offer a wide range of automotive gear shifter solutions to fit specific original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket requirements. The key players in the automotive gear shifter market include Kongsberg, ZF, GHSP, SL Corporation, Sila, Ficosa, Fuji Kiko, Kostal, DURA, Tokai Rika and others.

The worldwide market for Automotive Gear Shifter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 3410 million US$ in 2024, from 2630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: Automotive Gear Shifter Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Automotive Gear Shifter Market Segment by Type, covers:

Mechanical Gear Shifter

Electronic Gear Shifter Automotive Gear Shifter Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle