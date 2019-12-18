Automotive Heat Shield Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

About Automotive Heat Shield:

A heat shield is designed to shield a substance from absorbing excessive heat from an outside source by either dissipating, reflecting or simply absorbing the heat. It is often used as a form of exhaust heat management.

Automotive Heat Shield Market Manufactures:

Sumitomoriko

DUPONT

Autoneum

Elringklinger

Federal-Mogul

DANA

Lydall

Morgan

Zhuzhou Times

Tuopu

Automotive Heat Shield Market Types:

Rigid Heat Shield

Flexible Heat Shield

Textile Heat Shield Automotive Heat Shield Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Due to the large amounts of heat given off by internal combustion engines, heat shields are used on most engines to protect components and bodywork from heat damage. As well as protection, effective heat shields can give a performance benefit by reducing the under-bonnet temperatures, therefore reducing the intake temperature. Heat shields vary widely in price, but most are easy to fit, usually by stainless steel clips or high temperature tape.

The average price of the automotive heat shield is showing downstream trend, the gross margin is about 21% in 2016; it has the similar trend with price;

In the future, the total install ratio will still have increase trend, and the total consumption volume will have great influence by the automotive industriesâ development.

The worldwide market for Automotive Heat Shield is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 16500 million US$ in 2024, from 11200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.