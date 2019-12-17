Automotive Heat Shields Market 2020: Global Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

A heat shield is designed to shield a substance from absorbing excessive heat from an outside source by either dissipating, reflecting or simply absorbing the heat. It is often used as a form of exhaust heat management..

Automotive Heat Shields Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Sumitomoriko

DUPONT

Autoneum

Elringklinger

Federal-Mogul

DANA

Lydall

Morgan

Zhuzhou Times

Tuopu and many more. Automotive Heat Shields Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automotive Heat Shields Market can be Split into:

Rigid Heat Shield

Flexible Heat Shield

Textile Heat Shield. By Applications, the Automotive Heat Shields Market can be Split into:

Passenger Vehicle