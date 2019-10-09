 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Size in Value Comparison by Region and Forecast Report 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

Automotive

Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems industry. Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Electric vehicles are gaining importance in modern times because of the rise in global fuel prices and alarming levels of air pollution. There is widespread concern about the negative effects of global warming. In such a scenario the rapid adoption of electric vehicles is seen as the most viable solution. The time taken to charge electric vehicles was one of the major concerns, but with the advent of wireless inductive charging this issue has been resolved. Inductive wireless charging is considered a major breakthrough as it has made the use of plugs and cords redundant. Inductive charging takes place when an electromagnetic field transfers energy between two coils.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Bosch
  • Qualcomm
  • Texas Instruments
  • WiTricity
  • Fulton Innovation and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • Currently, The industry concentration is high, the technical barriers and financial barriers of Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems are also high. The companies in the world that produce Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems mainly concentrate in North America, Europe, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions. In particular, as the market leader in Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems, Bosch take the global market share of about 44.37% in 2015, other key manufacturers include Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, WiTricity, Fulton Innovation. The production of Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems increased from 2048 K USD in 2014 to 18892 K USD in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 200%.
  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is explosive. North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan are still the mainly consumption regions, due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. The global market for Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems is expected to reach about 261915 K USD by 2022 from 18892 K USD in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 49.3% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 28 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Electromagnetic Induction
  • Magnetic Resonance

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

    Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

