Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024

"Automotive Infotainment Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Global Automotive Infotainment Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Automotive Infotainment market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

Automotive infotainment is a set of collection of hardware as well as software which are used in automotive that provides audio and video entertainment. Automotive infotainment system majorly consists of CAD players and radios, USD, video players, navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity and others. Increased support for open-source and standard platforms for application development, provision for smartphone integration with IVI systems and rising demand for infotainment systems in mass production of vehicles and integration of infotainment with other systems are the factors boosting the automotive infotainment market. However, the market also faces certain challenges such as different product lifecycles for smartphones and embedded infotainment systems, design complexity, distraction for drivers, growing concerns about data security, difficulty in content prioritization and others as well.

Automotive infotainment market is segmented on the basis of operating system that includes QNX, linux, Microsoft, and others. The study indicates, QNX segment accounts for highest market share whereas Microsoft segment is expected to be fastest growing in the automotive infotainment market. QNX is a unique set of pre-integrated and optimized technologies from QNX Software Systems and various ecosystem partners. It is designed for flexibility and provides development teams with a variety of options for building reliable infotainment systems that keep pace with ongoing advancements in mobile device markets.

The global automotive infotainment market had been valued at USD 22,400.0 million in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 34,251.0 million by the end of the forecast period growing at 6.36% CAGR.

Key Players

The key players of automotive infotainment market includes Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Harman International (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Pioneer Electronics (U.S.), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), Garmin Ltd (Switzerland), KENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.) and ALLGo Embedded Systems Pvt Ltd (India).

Objective of Global Automotive Infotainment Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global automotive infotainment market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global automotive infotainment market based on various tools such as Value Chain Analysis, and PorterÃ¢â¬â¢s Five Forces Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by operating systems, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the automotive infotainment market

Target Audience

Automotive infotainment Manufacturer

Automotive manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

National/ State Government

Research & consultant organization

Key Findings

The global automotive infotainment market is expected to reach USD 34,251.0 million by 2023.

By operating system, QNX segment in automotive infotainment market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~6.26% CAGR during forecast period.

Geographically, North America region has been projected to have the largest market share in global automotive infotainment market followed by Asia-Pacific region, while Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in automotive infotainment market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Automotive Infotainment Market Estimation and Forecast

The global automotive infotainment market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period. North America is projected to have the largest share in automotive infotainment market. Increasing demand for vehicle, wide range of innovative infotainment products, the rising population, growing disposable income and increase in demand for automotive and digital entertainment has boosted the growth of automotive infotainment market North America region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in automotive infotainment market due to rising population, the increasing per capita income, increasing technological advancements in automotive industry, and the rising demand for infotainment systems.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Automotive Infotainment Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Automotive Infotainment Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Automotive Infotainment market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Automotive Infotainment market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Automotive Infotainment market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Automotive Infotainment market

To analyze opportunities in the Automotive Infotainment market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Automotive Infotainment market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Automotive Infotainment Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Automotive Infotainment trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Automotive Infotainment Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Automotive Infotainment Market

Automotive Infotainment Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Automotive Infotainment Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Automotive Infotainment Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Automotive Infotainment Market competitors.

