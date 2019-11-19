 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Indsutry Analysis with Future Growth Plans Forthcoming Developments Business Opportunities Future Investments to 2024 Worldwide

By Joann Wilson on November 19, 2019

Automotive Instrument Cluster

Automotive Instrument Cluster Market” Report explicitly provides data regarding mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and each one the other vital activities occurred inside the marketplace through current and past couple of decades.

Short Details of Automotive Instrument Cluster  Market Report – Automotive Instrument Cluster is the array of gauges and warning lights directly in front when operating a car. Since the beginning of the 20th century, automotive instrument cluster has been a standard equipment of a car.

Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Continental
  • Visteon
  • Denso
  • Nippon Seiki
  • Magneti Marelli
  • Yazaki
  • Delphi
  • Bosch
  • Calsonic Kansei
  • Feilo

The Scope of the Report:

The automotive instrument cluster industry is relatively concentrated, the production of top ten manufacturers account nearly about 85% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China, transnational companies, like Continental, Visteon and Denso, are the leading manufactures in the world. As to China, Feilo has become the leader of China domestic manufactures.

China is also the largest consumer of automotive instrument cluster. In 2015, the consumption of automotive instrument cluster is about 26700 K Units in China; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 27%. India has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of automotive instrument cluster in the South Asia region.

The import and export business of this industry is not very frequent. The main reason lies in that the automotive instrument cluster manufactures build factories in the main consumption countries.

The worldwide market for Automotive Instrument Cluster is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 11700 million US$ in 2024, from 8230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Automotive Instrument Cluster in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Hybrid Cluster
  • Analog Cluster
  • Digital Cluster

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Automotive Instrument Cluster  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Instrument Cluster  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Instrument Cluster  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster  by Country

    5.1 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Automotive Instrument Cluster  by Country

    8.1 South America Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Automotive Instrument Cluster  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Instrument Cluster  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Instrument Cluster  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Automotive Instrument Cluster  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Automotive Instrument Cluster  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Automotive Instrument Cluster  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Instrument Cluster  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Automotive Instrument Cluster  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Automotive Instrument Cluster  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

