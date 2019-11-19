Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Indsutry Analysis with Future Growth Plans Forthcoming Developments Business Opportunities Future Investments to 2024 Worldwide

Short Details of Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Report – Automotive Instrument Cluster is the array of gauges and warning lights directly in front when operating a car. Since the beginning of the 20th century, automotive instrument cluster has been a standard equipment of a car.

Global Automotive Instrument Cluster market competition by top manufacturers

Continental

Visteon

Denso

Nippon Seiki

Magneti Marelli

Yazaki

Delphi

Bosch

Calsonic Kansei

Feilo



The Scope of the Report:

The automotive instrument cluster industry is relatively concentrated, the production of top ten manufacturers account nearly about 85% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China, transnational companies, like Continental, Visteon and Denso, are the leading manufactures in the world. As to China, Feilo has become the leader of China domestic manufactures.

China is also the largest consumer of automotive instrument cluster. In 2015, the consumption of automotive instrument cluster is about 26700 K Units in China; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 27%. India has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of automotive instrument cluster in the South Asia region.

The import and export business of this industry is not very frequent. The main reason lies in that the automotive instrument cluster manufactures build factories in the main consumption countries.

The worldwide market for Automotive Instrument Cluster is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 11700 million US$ in 2024, from 8230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Instrument Cluster in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Hybrid Cluster

Analog Cluster

Digital Cluster By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicle