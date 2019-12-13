Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market Segmentation and Analysis 2020: Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global “Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), also known as the Advanced Parking Guidance System (APGS) for Lexus models in the United States, is the first production automatic parking system developed by Toyota Motor Corporation in 1999 initially for the Japanese market hybrid Prius models and Lexus models. The technology assists drivers in parking their vehicle..

Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Aptiv

HELLA

Magna

Robert Bosch

ValeoÂ and many more. Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market can be Split into:

Semi-autonomous

Fully autonomous. By Applications, the Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market can be Split into:

Passenger Car