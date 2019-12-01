Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market Segmentation and Global Analysis 2019: Progresses, Latest Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global “Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), also known as the Advanced Parking Guidance System (APGS) for Lexus models in the United States, is the first production automatic parking system developed by Toyota Motor Corporation in 1999 initially for the Japanese market hybrid Prius models and Lexus models. The technology assists drivers in parking their vehicle..

Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Aptiv

HELLA

Magna

Robert Bosch

ValeoÂ and many more. Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market can be Split into:

Semi-autonomous

Fully autonomous. By Applications, the Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market can be Split into:

Passenger Car