Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market 2019: Global Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Automotive Lane Keep Assist System basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Lane keep assist system is an active safety system, which detects lane markings on the road with cameras or sensors and assists the driver to keep the vehicle within the lane. This is done either by providing a warning through a buzzer, or seat vibration, or a similar indication, or by automatically steering the vehicle when it departs the lane. If a vehicle departs its lane, the possibility of freak accidents are fairly common in hilly terrain or steep terrain owing to the curving roads and complexities of driving. This is likely to cause severe damage to both the motorist and vehicle. It can be handled through incorporation of lane keep assist system in the vehicle..

Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Robert Bosch

Denso

Delphi Automotive

Continental

Valeo

ZF

and many more. Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market can be Split into:

Vision sensor/camera

EPAS Actuator

Electronic Control Unit

Others. By Applications, the Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market can be Split into:

Passenger Vehicles