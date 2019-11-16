Automotive LED Headlamps Market Analysis 2019-2024: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Automotive LED Headlamps Market

Short Details of Automotive LED Headlamps Market Report – A headlamp is a lamp attached to the front of a vehicle to light the road ahead. Headlamps are also often called headlights, but in the most precise usage, headlamp is the term for the device itself and headlight is the term for the beam of light produced and distributed by the device.Automotive headlamp applications using light-emitting diodes (LEDs) have been undergoing very active development since 2004.In 2006 the first series-production LED low beams were factory-installed on the Lexus LS 600h / LS 600h L. The high beam and turn signal functions used filament bulbs. The headlamp was supplied by Koito.LEDs are currently in the process of replacing classic bulbs in modern vehicles. They not only provide high luminous efficiency and increased safety, but also more design freedom and a great level of savings potential.

Global Automotive LED Headlamps market competition by top manufacturers

Hella

Koito Manufacturing

Magneti Marelli

Stanley Electric

Valeo

ZKW

SL Corporation

Varroc

TYC Genera

DEPO

Ta Yih Industrial

Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems

Jiangsu Tongming

Liaowang Automotive Lamp

Laster Tech

The Scope of the Report:,The worldwide market for Automotive LED Headlamps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,This report focuses on the Automotive LED Headlamps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Semi-enclosed Headlamp

Closed Headlamp

Projection Head Lamp By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Car