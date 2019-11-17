Automotive LiDAR Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Trends, Market Challenges, Global Key Players Forecast 2024

Global “Automotive LiDAR Market” 2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Automotive LiDAR Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

LiDAR technology has taken the automobile world to a whole new level by providing the tools needed for truly safe navigation. Light detection and ranging, also known as âLiDARâ is a remote sensing technology that measures distance by illuminating A target using laser light. In the case of automotive industry, this technology is used to enhance a vehicleâs navigation capabilities by detection and avoidance of obstacles enroute. LiDAR does this by providing clear-cut 3D snapshots of every object in the vehicleâs vicinity. Along with its surveying feature, the LiDar sensors system features automatic speed control, adaptive cruise control systems, braking systems, etc. There are several variants of LiDAR units available today, such as units with 16, 32, and 64 beams of laser light..

Automotive LiDAR Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd

Infineon Technologies

Innoviz Technologies

LeddarTech

Osram Licht AG

Phantom Intelligence

Princeton Lightwave Inc.

Velodyne Lidar

Quanergy

and many more. Automotive LiDAR Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automotive LiDAR Market can be Split into:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems(ADAS)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Cars. By Applications, the Automotive LiDAR Market can be Split into:

Passenger Cars