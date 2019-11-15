Automotive LiDAR Market Trends and Global Forecast by 2019- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Size, Type and Application Forecast 2024

The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers.

LiDAR technology has taken the automobile world to a whole new level by providing the tools needed for truly safe navigation. Light detection and ranging, also known as âLiDARâ is a remote sensing technology that measures distance by illuminating A target using laser light. In the case of automotive industry, this technology is used to enhance a vehicleâs navigation capabilities by detection and avoidance of obstacles enroute. LiDAR does this by providing clear-cut 3D snapshots of every object in the vehicleâs vicinity. Along with its surveying feature, the LiDar sensors system features automatic speed control, adaptive cruise control systems, braking systems, etc. There are several variants of LiDAR units available today, such as units with 16, 32, and 64 beams of laser light..

