Automotive Lighting Equipment Market 2019: Determined by Global Business Summary, Data Source, Size, Methodology and Resolutions Forecast to 2025

December 3, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Automotive Lighting Equipment Market” by analysing various key segments of this Automotive Lighting Equipment market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Automotive Lighting Equipment market competitors.

Regions covered in the Automotive Lighting Equipment Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

The lighting system of a motor vehicle consists of lighting and signalling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the visibility of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicles presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the drivers intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic.The lighting system of automobile consists of lighting and signaling devices which are mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a vehicle. It increases the visibility during darkness and bad weather conditions. Automobile lights act as the warning signals and they showcase information about the presence, position, size, speed and direction of an automotive.The global Automotive Lighting Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Lighting Equipment Market:

  • Hella
  • Koito Manufacturing
  • Valeo
  • Osram
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • General Electric
  • Magneti Marelli
  • Stanley Electric
  • Ichikoh Industries
  • Zizala Lichtsysteme
  • SL Corporation
  • ZKW Group

    Automotive Lighting Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles

    Automotive Lighting Equipment Market by Types:

  • Halogen
  • Xenon
  • LED
  • Others

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Automotive Lighting Equipment Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Automotive Lighting Equipment Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Automotive Lighting Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Automotive Lighting Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Automotive Lighting Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Automotive Lighting Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Automotive Lighting Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Automotive Lighting Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Automotive Lighting Equipment Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Automotive Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Automotive Lighting Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Lighting Equipment Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Lighting Equipment Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Revenue by Product
    4.3 Automotive Lighting Equipment Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Automotive Lighting Equipment by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Automotive Lighting Equipment Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Automotive Lighting Equipment Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Automotive Lighting Equipment by Product
    6.3 North America Automotive Lighting Equipment by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Automotive Lighting Equipment by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Automotive Lighting Equipment Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Automotive Lighting Equipment Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Automotive Lighting Equipment by Product
    7.3 Europe Automotive Lighting Equipment by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Lighting Equipment by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Lighting Equipment Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Lighting Equipment Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Lighting Equipment by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Lighting Equipment by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Automotive Lighting Equipment by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Automotive Lighting Equipment Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Automotive Lighting Equipment Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Automotive Lighting Equipment by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Automotive Lighting Equipment by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting Equipment by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting Equipment Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting Equipment Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting Equipment by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting Equipment by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Automotive Lighting Equipment Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Automotive Lighting Equipment Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Automotive Lighting Equipment Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Automotive Lighting Equipment Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Automotive Lighting Equipment Forecast
    12.5 Europe Automotive Lighting Equipment Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Automotive Lighting Equipment Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Automotive Lighting Equipment Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting Equipment Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Automotive Lighting Equipment Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

