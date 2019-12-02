Automotive Magnesium Alloy Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Global “Automotive Magnesium Alloy Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the Automotive Magnesium Alloy industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The Automotive Magnesium Alloy research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13707243

A combination of light weight, high specific strength, and good castability makes magnesium alloys a promising engineering material for the automotive and aerospace industries. Mg-Al-based alloys, especially the AZ and AM series, combine good room-temperature strength and ductility with satisfying salt-spray corrosion resistance and excellent castability..

Automotive Magnesium Alloy Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Meridian

Dynacast

STOLFIG

GF

DongGuan Eontec

Faw Foundry

Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals

Yinguang Magnesium Industry

Million and Precision Industrial Holdings

and many more. Automotive Magnesium Alloy Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automotive Magnesium Alloy Market can be Split into:

AZ ï¼Mg-Al-Znï¼

AM ï¼Mg-AlMnï¼

AS ï¼Mg-Al-Siï¼

Other types. By Applications, the Automotive Magnesium Alloy Market can be Split into:

Steering Wheel

Seat Frames

Closures

Powertrain Parts