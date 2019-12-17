 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Metal Forming Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Automotive Metal Forming

Global “Automotive Metal Forming Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Automotive Metal Forming industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Automotive Metal Forming market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Automotive Metal Forming by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Automotive Metal Forming Market Analysis:

Metal forming is the metalworking process of fashioning metal parts and objects through mechanical deformation; the workpiece is reshaped without adding or removing material, and its mass remains unchanged. Forming operates on the materials science principle of plastic deformation, where the physical shape of a material is permanently deformed.
Aluminum is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period, by material type. It is rapidly replacing steel in many automotive applications like body in white and chassis. The usage rate (%) of aluminum for forming applications is higher in Europe and North America when compared with that in Asia Oceania. The consumer spending power and vehicle costs are higher in countries such as the US and Germany, as compared to the developing economies. Thus, automakers are increasing the use of expensive lightweight materials such as aluminum, which helps to reduce the overall vehicle weight, thus improving the performance and fuel efficiency. However, it is 35-40% costlier than steel, because of which it has a low penetration in Asia Oceania.
The global Automotive Metal Forming market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Metal Forming volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Metal Forming market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Some Major Players of Automotive Metal Forming Market Are:

  • Benteler
  • Tower International
  • Magna
  • Toyota Boshoku
  • Aisin Seiki
  • Kirchhoff
  • CIE Automotive
  • Mills Products
  • VNT Automotive
  • Superform Aluminium

    • Automotive Metal Forming Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Roll Forming
  • Stretch Forming
  • Stamping
  • Deep Drawing
  • Hydroforming
  • Others

  • Automotive Metal Forming Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Passenger Car
  • LCV
  • Truck
  • Bus

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Automotive Metal Forming create from those of established entities?

