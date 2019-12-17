Automotive Micro Motor Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

About Automotive Micro Motor Market:

Automotive micro motors are electric motors that are used in vehicles. Motors generally operate in Faradayâs low of electromagnetic induction and convert electrical energy into mechanical energy.

As of 2017, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for automotive micro motors and is expected to maintain its dominance till 2025.

The global Automotive Micro Motor market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Automotive Micro Motor Market Covers Following Key Players:

Johnson Electric

Nidec Corporation

Continental

Bosch

Denso

Asmo

ABB

Mitsuba

Brose

Mabuchi

Valeo Group

Mahle

Panasonic

S&T Motiv

Buhler Motor

Shihlin Electric

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Micro Motor in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Automotive Micro Motor Market by Types:

Less than 12V

12V-24V

24V-48V

More than 48V

Automotive Micro Motor Market by Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

