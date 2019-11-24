Automotive Navigation Systems Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Automotive Navigation Systems Market” report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Automotive Navigation Systems market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market:

Panasonic

Fujitsu-Ten

Pioneer

Denso

Aisin

Clarion

Desay SV

Kenwood

Harman

ADAYO

Alpine

Visteon

Continental

Bosch

Hangsheng

Coagent

Mitsubishi Electronics (Melco)

Delphi

Kaiyue Group

Soling

Sony

About Automotive Navigation Systems Market:

Automotive navigation systems isÂ a satellite navigation system which is installed in automobiles.

In terms of region, the global Automotive Navigation Systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to hold a prominent share of the global market due to high vehicle production in the region.

The market in Latin America is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. GDP of countries in Latin America is expanding at a significant growth rate. Moreover, increase in the number of production plants for passenger and commercial vehicles due to high demand for these vehicles and presence of rapidly expanding economies such as Mexico and Brazil are anticipated to drive the market in the region. The light commercial vehicles sub-segment of the market in North America is expanding at substantial pace due to extensive usage of these vehicles to transport daily goods in the region.

The global Automotive Navigation Systems market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market Report Segment by Types:

QNX System

WinCE System

Linux System

Other System

Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market Report Segmented by Application:

OEM

Aftermarket

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Navigation Systems in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

