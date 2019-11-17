Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market: Global Enhancement Study by Market Overview, Summary Methodology, Size and Growth Over the Forecast 2025

Global "Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market" report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure.

Traditional passive safety systems such as airbags and seatbelts minimize the risk of injury in an accident. However, car makers are also focusing on the other passive safety systems like occupant sensing and whiplash protection to prevent whiplash in case of rear-end collisions. The passive systems are engaged when the collision takes place and the features help in absorbing crash forces, restraining occupants from colliding with the vehicle interior and preventing objects inside the vehicle from striking the driver or passengers.Occupant sensing is a system of sensors that detect whos sitting in the passenger seat and thereby eliminates the need for an on/off switch for airbags in most cases because it uses sophisticated technology to identify whether an adult or a child is in the seat. Whiplash protection system is a system of protection against automotive whiplash injuries. In the whiplash protection system equipped seat, the entire backrest is designed to help protect the front occupants neck in a case of a rear impact.Increasing demand in Asia Pacific and European regions, mainly in Japan, India and China is expected to drive automotive OSS and WPS market growth. This can be attributed to increase in safety regulations, growing GDP rate, high living standards and increase in purchasing power. Rising disposable income level in Asia Pacific market has influenced individuals to invest in safety features within the vehicles. This has led to rise in competition level in the automotive OSS and WPS market. The United States Car Assessment Program (US NCAP) is expected to adjust its rating systems in order to improve the safety features in U.S. vehicles. This may encourage manufacturers to produce vehicles exceeding the minimal federal safety requirements. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to witness stable growth over the forecast period.The global Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

