Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Optoelectronic devices and components are those electronic devices that operate on both light and electrical currents.

The North American region is projected to be the largest market for automotive optoelectronics by 2025. The increasing production of automobiles and a significant rise in demand for premium segment passenger cars are driving the market growth in this region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth in automotive optoelectronics by 2025. The adoption rate of applications such as safety and lighting in vehicles is expected to show incremental growth in the region in the coming years. The increased adoption rate makes the Asia Pacific region the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Texas Instruments

Hella

Osram

Vishay

Broadcom

Grupo Antolin

Koito Manufacturing

Koninklijke Philips

Stanley Electric

Magneti Marelli

Renesas

Excellence Optoelectronics

Sharp

Sony

Image Sensor

IR Component

Laser Diode

LED

Optocoupler Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Market Segmentation by Applications:

Passenger Car

LCV

Buses