Automotive Paint and Coating Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

About Automotive Paint & Coating:

Automotive Paint & Coating is paint or coating used on vehicle bodies and other components. Generally, it refers to automotive OEM coating and automotive refinish coating.

Top Key Players of Automotive Paint & Coating Market:

PPG Industries

BASF

Axalta Coating Systems

NIPPON

Kansai

KCC Corporation

AKZO NOBEL

Valspar

Sherwin-Williams

Strong Chemical

Kinlita

PRIME

YATU

Major Types covered in the Automotive Paint & Coating Market report are:

Water-based Coating

Solvent Coatings

Powder Coatings

High Solid Coatings Major Applications covered in the Automotive Paint & Coating Market report are:

Aftermarkets

OEMs Scope of Automotive Paint & Coating Market:

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the governmentâ policy and the high production of automotive paint & coating in the international market, the current demand for automotive paint & coating product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, Germany, and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Automotive Paint & Coating is mainly produced by PPG, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon and Kansai, and these companies occupied 74.11% market share in 2014.

China, Japan, Germany, US are major consumption regions in Automotive Paint & Coating production market.

