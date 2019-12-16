 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Paint and Coating Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Automotive Paint & Coating

GlobalAutomotive Paint & Coating Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automotive Paint & Coating market size.

About Automotive Paint & Coating:

Automotive Paint & Coating is paint or coating used on vehicle bodies and other components. Generally, it refers to automotive OEM coating and automotive refinish coating.

Top Key Players of Automotive Paint & Coating Market:

  • PPG Industries
  • BASF
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • NIPPON
  • Kansai
  • KCC Corporation
  • AKZO NOBEL
  • Valspar
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Strong Chemical
  • Kinlita
  • PRIME
  • YATU
  • FUTIAN Chemical Industry

    Major Types covered in the Automotive Paint & Coating Market report are:

  • Water-based Coating
  • Solvent Coatings
  • Powder Coatings
  • High Solid Coatings

    Major Applications covered in the Automotive Paint & Coating Market report are:

  • Aftermarkets
  • OEMs

    Scope of Automotive Paint & Coating Market:

  • As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the governmentâ policy and the high production of automotive paint & coating in the international market, the current demand for automotive paint & coating product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, Germany, and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.
  • Automotive Paint & Coating is mainly produced by PPG, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon and Kansai, and these companies occupied 74.11% market share in 2014.
  • China, Japan, Germany, US are major consumption regions in Automotive Paint & Coating production market.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Paint & Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Paint & Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Paint & Coating product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Paint & Coating, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Paint & Coating in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automotive Paint & Coating competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automotive Paint & Coating breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automotive Paint & Coating market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Paint & Coating sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Automotive Paint & Coating Market Report pages: 117

    1 Automotive Paint & Coating Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Automotive Paint & Coating by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Automotive Paint & Coating Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Automotive Paint & Coating Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

