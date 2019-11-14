Automotive Parking Radar Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

Geographically, Automotive Parking Radar Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Automotive Parking Radar including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Bosch

Denso

Fujitsu Ten

Continental

Autoliv

Delphi

ZF

Valeo

Hella

This report studies the Automotive Parking Radar market. Parking Radars (or Parking Sensor) are designed to alert the driver about obstacles while parking or reversing. The use of display along with parking Radar gives a more precise look to understand quickly about the obstacle in terms of distance and representation.

Forward

Passenger Vehicles

The global production of automotive parking radar is about 273 M Units in 2016, Europe is the largest production region in 2016, the production is about 82 M Units in 2016, the market share is about 30%; North America is the second largest production region in 2016, the production is about 68 M Units in 2016, the market share is about 25%;

The global consumption of automotive parking radar is about 273 M Units in 2016, Europe is also the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption is about 76.5 M Unit, the market share is about 28%; China is the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption is about 65 M Unit, the market share is about 24%;

The average price of automotive parking radar is about 15.5 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 20%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend;

The worldwide market for Automotive Parking Radar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 6810 million US$ in 2024, from 4510 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.