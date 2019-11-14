 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Parking Radar Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Automotive Parking Radar

Global Automotive Parking Radar Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Automotive Parking Radar Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Automotive Parking Radar industry.

Geographically, Automotive Parking Radar Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Automotive Parking Radar including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Automotive Parking Radar Market Repot:

  • Bosch
  • Denso
  • Fujitsu Ten
  • Continental
  • Autoliv
  • Delphi
  • ZF
  • Valeo
  • Hella

  • About Automotive Parking Radar:

    This report studies the Automotive Parking Radar market. This report studies the Automotive Parking Radar market. Parking Radars (or Parking Sensor) are designed to alert the driver about obstacles while parking or reversing. The use of display along with parking Radar gives a more precise look to understand quickly about the obstacle in terms of distance and representation.

    Automotive Parking Radar Industry report begins with a basic Automotive Parking Radar market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Automotive Parking Radar Market Types:

  • Forward
  • Rear View

    Automotive Parking Radar Market Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Automotive Parking Radar market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Automotive Parking Radar?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Automotive Parking Radar space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Automotive Parking Radar?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Automotive Parking Radar market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Automotive Parking Radar opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Automotive Parking Radar market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Automotive Parking Radar market?

    Scope of Report:

  • The global production of automotive parking radar is about 273 M Units in 2016, Europe is the largest production region in 2016, the production is about 82 M Units in 2016, the market share is about 30%; North America is the second largest production region in 2016, the production is about 68 M Units in 2016, the market share is about 25%;
  • The global consumption of automotive parking radar is about 273 M Units in 2016, Europe is also the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption is about 76.5 M Unit, the market share is about 28%; China is the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption is about 65 M Unit, the market share is about 24%;
  • The average price of automotive parking radar is about 15.5 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 20%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend;
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Parking Radar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 6810 million US$ in 2024, from 4510 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Parking Radar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Automotive Parking Radar Market major leading market players in Automotive Parking Radar industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Automotive Parking Radar Industry report also includes Automotive Parking Radar Upstream raw materials and Automotive Parking Radar downstream consumers analysis.

