Automotive Plastic Compounding Market 2019 Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Plastic Compounding Market” 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data. It vast repository offers an analytical summary of the marketplace that can help to the new and existing player to take a significant decision.

Short Details of Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Report – Combining a plastic resin with colors, additives, modifiers, fillers, reinforcements or other polymers has become a common practice, as about half of the plastic consumed in the world cannot be used as base resin. The compounding process is used to convert base resin into desired plastic that is more uniform, effective, and usable across varied applications. Plastics have traditionally been used in various applications such as automotive components, packaging, toys, furniture, electronic components, and construction materials. Manufacturing of plastic compounds entails three ingredients or raw materials: polymers, additives, and fillers. Polymers primarily comprise polypropylene and polyethylene. Polypropylene may be categorized into homopolymers or block copolymers. Prices of plastics have been on the rise in the past few years owing to instability in prices of petrochemicals and higher substitution potential of their bio-based counterparts.

Global Automotive Plastic Compounding market competition by top manufacturers

BASF

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBassell Industries

DuPont

A. Schulman

RTP Company

S&E Specialty Polymers, LLC

Dyneon GmbH.

Asahi Kasei Plastics

Covestro (Bayer Material Science)

Ferro Corporation

Washington Penn Plastics Company

Eurostar Engineering Plastics

Kuraray Plastics

And many More…………………..

This report focuses on the Automotive Plastic Compounding in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Increasing use of thermosets and thermoplastics in automotive component manufacturing is a key factor anticipated to fuel industry growth. Integration of electronics in automobiles has led to high demand for plastics in instrument panels with integrated high-end electronic devices. Plastic compoundss offer high safety & electrical insulation when compounded with additives, thereby being prefered over base resins.The worldwide market for Automotive Plastic Compounding is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Instrument Panels

Powertrain

Door Systems

Interior Components

Exterior Fascia

Under the Hood Components

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Plastic Compounding Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

1.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.3 Polyurethane (PU)

1.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.2.5 Polyethylene (PE)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Instrument Panels

1.3.2 Powertrain

1.3.3 Door Systems

1.3.4 Interior Components

1.3.5 Exterior Fascia

1.3.6 Under the Hood Components

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Plastic Compounding Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BASF Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 SABIC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Plastic Compounding Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 SABIC Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 The Dow Chemical Company

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Plastic Compounding Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 The Dow Chemical Company Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 LyondellBassell Industries

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Plastic Compounding Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 LyondellBassell Industries Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 DuPont

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Plastic Compounding Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 DuPont Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

And Continue………………………………….

