Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market 2019: Growth Stimulators, Market Size Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market” by analysing various key segments of this Automotive Plastic Fasteners market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Automotive Plastic Fasteners market competitors.

Regions covered in the Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Automotive plastic fasteners are hardware devices used in adjoining two or more objects. Types of fasteners include nuts, screws, bolts, bushes, clips, grommets, rivets, plugs, and cable ties.Asia Pacific, being the largest automotive manufacturing region, dominate the plastic fastener industry in the world. China is one of the major automotive manufacturers in the world and is thus a key consumer of fasteners. As a result, the demand for plastic fasteners in the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% 2017 to 2025.The global Automotive Plastic Fasteners market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market:

TR Fastenings

E & T Fasteners

ATF

Nippon Industrial Fasteners (Nifco)

Stanley Black & Decker

SNF Group Penn Engineering

MW Industries

Shanghai Fasteners

Bossard

Avery Dennison

Araymond

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market by Types:

Interior

Exterior

Electronics

Powertrain

Chassis

Wire harnessing