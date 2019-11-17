Automotive Polymer Composites Market 2019: Development Study by Global Business Overview, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Size and Share 2025

Global “Automotive Polymer Composites Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Automotive Polymer Composites market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13986958

Automotive Polymer Composites Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

AkzoNobel

SABIC

BASF

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Bayer Material Science

Lear Corp.

Quadrant AG

Borealis

Teijin Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Evonik Industries

the Dow Chemical Co. About Automotive Polymer Composites Market: A composite is defined as a multiphase material that exhibits a significant proportion of properties of both constituent phases. It usually consists of a continuous phase, called the matrix, and a dispersed phase called the reinforcement. Polymer matrix composite is polymer-based reinforced material that is used in various end-use industries such as construction, transportation, oil & gas, sports, energy, aerospace, consumer goods, and electrical & electronics. The automotive industry is a prominent end-use industry for polymer composites. Various resins such as polypropylene, polycarbonates, polyamides, acrylonitrile-butadiene styrene, and other engineered plastics are employed, along with reinforcing fibers, to manufacture automotive polymer matrix composite. The global automotive polymer composites can be segmented into fiber used and application areas in the automotive industry. The most commonly used fibers for automotive application are carbon fiber and glass fiber. The carbon fiber reinforcement possesses diverse mechanical and physical characteristics such as a high strength to weight ratio and corrosion resistance. These properties allow it to be utilized to make lightweight and strong components. However, glass reinforcement is majorly produced due to its relatively low cost and competitive physical and mechanical characteristics. In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the automotive industry. Availability of low-cost raw materials, cheap labor, supportive government policies, and presence of many untapped markets in emerging economies are factors driving market growth. Steel is a major raw material used in automotive lightweight materials industry. China, India, and Japan are the worldâs top three steel producers. Automobile companies are establishing production facilities in this region to gain a competitive advantage in terms of low production cost and proximity to end-use markets.The global Automotive Polymer Composites market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13986958 Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others. Automotive Polymer Composites Market by Applications:

Conventional Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Trucks & Buses Automotive Polymer Composites Market by Types:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyamide

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyester

Vinyl Ester