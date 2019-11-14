Automotive Polymer Composites Market 2019 Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2019-2024

“Automotive Polymer Composites Market” Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Automotive Polymer Composites Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Automotive Polymer Composites investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Short Details of Automotive Polymer Composites Market Report – A composite is defined as a multiphase material that exhibits a significant proportion of properties of both constituent phases. It usually consists of a continuous phase, called the matrix, and a dispersed phase called the reinforcement. Polymer matrix composite is polymer-based reinforced material that is used in various end-use industries such as construction, transportation, oil & gas, sports, energy, aerospace, consumer goods, and electrical & electronics. The automotive industry is a prominent end-use industry for polymer composites. Various resins such as polypropylene, polycarbonates, polyamides, acrylonitrile-butadiene styrene, and other engineered plastics are employed, along with reinforcing fibers, to manufacture automotive polymer matrix composite. The global automotive polymer composites can be segmented into fiber used and application areas in the automotive industry. The most commonly used fibers for automotive application are carbon fiber and glass fiber. The carbon fiber reinforcement possesses diverse mechanical and physical characteristics such as a high strength to weight ratio and corrosion resistance. These properties allow it to be utilized to make lightweight and strong components. However, glass reinforcement is majorly produced due to its relatively low cost and competitive physical and mechanical characteristics.

Global Automotive Polymer Composites market competition by top manufacturers

AkzoNobel

SABIC

BASF

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Bayer Material Science

Lear Corp.

Quadrant AG

Borealis

Teijin Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Evonik Industries

the Dow Chemical Co.

This report focuses on the Automotive Polymer Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the automotive industry. Availability of low-cost raw materials, cheap labor, supportive government policies, and presence of many untapped markets in emerging economies are factors driving market growth. Steel is a major raw material used in automotive lightweight materials industry. China, India, and Japan are the worldâs top three steel producers. Automobile companies are establishing production facilities in this region to gain a competitive advantage in terms of low production cost and proximity to end-use markets.The worldwide market for Automotive Polymer Composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyamide

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Other Resins

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Conventional Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Trucks & Buses

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Polymer Composites Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Epoxy

1.2.2 Polyurethane

1.2.3 Polyamide

1.2.4 Polypropylene

1.2.5 Polyethylene

