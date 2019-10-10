Automotive Power Liftgate Market Industry Chain Structure Analysis 2019-2024

Global “Automotive Power Liftgate Market” report provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast period from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Automotive Power Liftgate Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

A power tailgate system is a device that aids the opening and closing a car’s tailgate or boot lid automatically. The tailgate can be opened and closed by pressing a button in the dashboard, using a remote controller, or through gestures, which are tracked by sensors placed beneath the rear bumper. The system consists of mechatronic components that are enclosed in a power assembly comprising electric latches, component carriers, and closures for opening and closing of the tailgate.The Automotive Power Liftgate market is very concerted market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 79% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.The leading manufactures mainly are Brose, Continental, Magna, Aisin and Huf Group. Brose is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 19% in 2018.Geographically, the global Automotive Power Liftgate market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 50.88% in 2018. The next is North America. According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Power Liftgate market will register a 11.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5270 million by 2024, from US$ 3060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Power Liftgate business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Brose

Continental

Magna

Aisin

Huf Group

HI-LEX

Stabilus

QLTC

Edscha

STRATTEC Segmentation by product type:

Conventional Type

Hands-free Type Segmentation by application:

SUV

Sedan