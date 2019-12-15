Automotive Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market 2019 Global Overview, Latest Technologies, Business Strategy, Key Vendors, Segments, Demands, Growth Factors, Size, Share by Forecast to 2023

A Printed Circuit Board (PCB) is a board used to mechanically support and electrically connecting electronic or electrical components using pads, conductive tracks and other features. Application of PCB in automotive industry includes management of the engine, entertainment systems, radar, GPS, mirror controls, digital displays and power relays timing systems.

Rising integration of convenience, advanced safety and comfort systems in automobiles, increasing demand for electric vehicles, rising demand of vehicles coupled with infotainment systems are major factors propelling the demand of automotive PCB market across the globe.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market:

Amitron Corp (US)

Chin Poon Industrial (Taiwan)

Cmk (Japan)

Daeduck Electronics (South Korea)

Delphi (UK)

Kce Electronics (Thailand)

Kyoden (Japan)

Meiko Electronics (Japan)

Multek Flexible Circuits (US)

Nippon Mektron (Japan)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea)

Shirai Electronics (Japan)

Tripod Technology (Taiwan)

Ttm Technologies (US)

Unimicron Technology (Taiwan)

Regions Covered in the Automotive Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

BEV Vehicle

HEV Vehicle

ICE Vehicle Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Double-Sided PCB

Multi-Layer PCB