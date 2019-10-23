Automotive Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Global “Automotive Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Automotive Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Amitron Corp (US)

Chin Poon Industrial (Taiwan)

Cmk (Japan)

Daeduck Electronics (South Korea)

Delphi (UK)

Kce Electronics (Thailand)

Kyoden (Japan)

Meiko Electronics (Japan)

About Automotive Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market:

A Printed Circuit Board (PCB) is a board used to mechanically support and electrically connecting electronic or electrical components using pads, conductive tracks and other features. Application of PCB in automotive industry includes management of the engine, entertainment systems, radar, GPS, mirror controls, digital displays and power relays timing systems.

Rising integration of convenience, advanced safety and comfort systems in automobiles, increasing demand for electric vehicles, rising demand of vehicles coupled with infotainment systems are major factors propelling the demand of automotive PCB market across the globe.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Printed Circuit Board(PCB) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Printed Circuit Board(PCB).

Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Report Segment by Types:

Double-Sided PCB

Multi-Layer PCB

Single-Sided PCB

Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Report Segmented by Application:

BEV Vehicle

HEV Vehicle

ICE Vehicle

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Printed Circuit Board(PCB) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

