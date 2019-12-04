Automotive Prognostics Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast By 2019-2023

Automotive Prognostics market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 112.73% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Automotive Prognostics market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Automotive prognostics determine the remaining useful life (RUL) of various critical vehicle components. Ourautomotive prognostics market analysis considers sales from end-users including aftermarket and OEMs. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive prognostics in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the aftermarket segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Automotive Prognostics :

Ansik Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

General Motors Co.

Open Text Corp.

Pivotal Software Inc.