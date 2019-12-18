Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

Global “Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automotive PVC Artificial Leather market size.

About Automotive PVC Artificial Leather:

Artificial leather is a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.Polyvinylchloride (PVC), also commonly referred to as vinyl, is essentially a flexible plastic made from PVC resin, various fillers, and additives such as plasticizers to manipulate its softness, color and texture. Once the desired fillers have been added, PVC is used to coat one side of a knit or woven fabric backing and sometimes a center layer of foam.PVC resin as raw materials to produce artificial leather called PVC artificial leather (referred to as artificial leather).

Top Key Players of Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market:

Major Types covered in the Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market report are:

Seats

Door Panel

Instrument Panel

Consoles

Other Major Applications covered in the Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market report are:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Scope of Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market:

China is the largest production region; the second largest production region is Europe. The productions in Asia Pacific develop rapidly.

The global consumption of Automotive PVC Artificial Leather is about 407 million square meters in 2017; China is the largest consumption region in 2017, the consumption share is about 29% in 2017; Europe is also the second largest consumption region in 2017, the consumption volume is about 93 million square meters, the market share is about 23%.

In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the ownership of vehicles, the Automotive Interior Leather will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.

The worldwide market for Automotive PVC Artificial Leather is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 1120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.