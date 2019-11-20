Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market 2019 Size, Latest Advancement and New Upcoming Trends To 2024

Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Automotive Rear-view Mirror industry.

Geographically, Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Automotive Rear-view Mirror including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Repot:

MR

Magna

Gentex

Ficosa

Murakami Kaimeido

MEKRA Lang

SL Corporation

Ichikoh

Flabeg

Shanghai Lvxiang

Beijing Goldrare

Sichuan Skay-View

About Automotive Rear-view Mirror: Automotive Rear-view Mirror is a mirror in automobiles, designed to allow the driver to see rearward through the vehicles backlight. It is an important auto part in vehicles for the safety of drivers. The mirror is not ground flat — the front glass surface is at an angle to the back (mirrored) surface. So if you looked at this mirror out of its casing, it would be wedge-shaped with the thicker edge at the top. Automotive Rear-view Mirror Industry report begins with a basic Automotive Rear-view Mirror market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Types:

Exterior Mirrors

Interior Mirrors Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

China (about 28% in 2015) is the largest consumer of Automotive Rear-view Mirror and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in automotive industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Automotive Rear-view Mirror in the Asia Pacific region. Actually, many foreign car rearview mirror manufacturers enter into Chinese market by investment or joint venture with domestic companies. At present, the major companies in China are Magna Tangnali Tangnali, MSR, Ficosa, Ichikon and Changchun Fawer.

The second place is Europe (with the sales market share of 23%); following North America with the sales market share of 21%.

Automotive Rear-view Mirror industry can be classified into Exterior Mirrors and Interior Mirrorsis. Report data showed production market 67% of Exterior Mirrors type, and 33% of Interior Mirrorsis in 2015.

The worldwide market for Automotive Rear-view Mirror is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 8310 million US$ in 2024, from 7320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.