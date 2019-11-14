 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Global Trends, Market Challenges, Key Players Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

GlobalAutomotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) marketResearch Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) is an advanced active emission control technology system that converts nitrogen oxides (NOx) into nitrogen, tiny amounts of carbon dioxide, and water. The system uses diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), which is a liquid reductant agent that is injected into the exhaust stream of a diesel engine..

Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Faurecia SA
  • Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co.
  • KG
  • J. Eberspaecher GmbH
  • Kautex Textron GmbH & Co.
  • KG.
  • Plastic Omnium SA
  • Rochling Group
  • Tenneco Inc.
  • Plastic Omnium and many more.

    Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market can be Split into:

  • Copper Zeolite
  • Iron Zeolite
  • Others.

    By Applications, the Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market can be Split into:

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle.

    Major Points Covered in this Report are:

    • Industry Overview of Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)
    • Competitive Status and Trend of Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market
    • Market Effect Factors Analysis of Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market
    • Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market Size and Analysis by Regions
    • Market Dynamics Considering Opportunities, Constraint and Driving Force

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) market.

    • Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
    • Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) market, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), in 2016 and 2017;
    • Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
    • Chapter 4, to show the global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
    • Chapter 12, Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Type and Applications

    2.3.3 Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Type and Applications

    2.4.3 Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market by Countries

    5.1 North America Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

