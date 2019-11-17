Automotive Skid Plate Market Size, Share, And Trends And Forecast 2019-2023

The Automotive Skid Plate industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Automotive Skid Plate market to grow at a CAGR of 12.25% during the period 2019-2023.

The Automotive Skid Plate market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The growth in the availability of body design accessories at authorized dealers is fueling the growth of the global automotive skid plate market in the forthcoming years. As, the more skid plates are being offered by the automakers, which is driving the sales at the dealer level and contributing to the overall growth of the automotive skid plate market. Furthermore, most of the automakers have increased the offerings of accessories for SUV, pickup trucks, and CUV at the dealer level because of the growing consumer base for large vehicles that have capabilities for off-road driving. Ouranalysts have predicted that the automotive skid plate market will register a CAGR of about 15% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Automotive Skid Plate:

All-Pro Offroad

Asfir Technologies Ltd.

Cycra Inc.

RCI Offroad

Ricochet Off-Road

Setina Manufacturing Inc.