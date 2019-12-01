 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Speed Reducers Market 2019: Technology Progress, Risk, Substitutes Threat, Economic and Consumer Needs

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Automotive Speed Reducers

Global “Automotive Speed Reducers Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Automotive Speed Reducers Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Automotive Speed Reducers:

Automotive Speed Reducers are devices between the transmission box and Differential, transferring the power from engine to axle.

Automotive Speed Reducers Market Manufactures: 

  • AAM
  • GKN
  • Magna
  • Meritor
  • DANA
  • ZF
  • HANDE Axle
  • Press Kogyo
  • Hyundai Dymos
  • Sichuan Jianan
  • Shandong Heavy Industry

  • Major Classification:

  • Single Stage
  • Double Stage

    Major Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • The classification of Automotive Speed Reducers includes Single Stage type and Double Stage type, and the proportion of Single Stage type in 2017 is about 92%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • Automotive Speed Reducers is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Speed Reducers is for Passenger Vehicle, and the proportion in 2017 is about 68.50%.
  • China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%.
  • Market competition is intense. AAM, GKN, Magna, Meritor, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Speed Reducers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2024, from 13300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Speed Reducers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Speed Reducers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Speed Reducers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Speed Reducers in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automotive Speed Reducers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automotive Speed Reducers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automotive Speed Reducers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Speed Reducers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

