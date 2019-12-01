Automotive Speed Reducers Market 2019: Technology Progress, Risk, Substitutes Threat, Economic and Consumer Needs

Global “Automotive Speed Reducers Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Automotive Speed Reducers Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Automotive Speed Reducers:

Automotive Speed Reducers are devices between the transmission box and Differential, transferring the power from engine to axle.

Automotive Speed Reducers Market Manufactures:

AAM

GKN

Magna

Meritor

DANA

ZF

HANDE Axle

Press Kogyo

Hyundai Dymos

Sichuan Jianan

Shandong Heavy Industry

Major Classification:

Single Stage

Double Stage Major Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The classification of Automotive Speed Reducers includes Single Stage type and Double Stage type, and the proportion of Single Stage type in 2017 is about 92%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Automotive Speed Reducers is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Speed Reducers is for Passenger Vehicle, and the proportion in 2017 is about 68.50%.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%.

Market competition is intense. AAM, GKN, Magna, Meritor, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Automotive Speed Reducers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2024, from 13300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.