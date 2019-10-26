Automotive Stamping and Bending Metal Parts Market 2019-2025 | Industry Overview, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

About Automotive Stamping and Bending Metal Parts Market:

Stamping (also known as pressing) is the process of placing flat sheet metal in either blank or coil form into a stamping press where a tool and die surface forms the metal into a net shape and bending is a manufacturing process that produces a V-shape, U-shape, or channel shape along a straight axis in ductile materials, most commonly sheet metal.

The use of lightweight metals like aluminum and magnesium to enhance the fuel efficiency of the vehicle is expected to drive the demand for stamping technology in the automotive industry.

In 2018, the global Automotive Stamping and Bending Metal Parts market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Automotive Stamping and Bending Metal Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Stamping and Bending Metal Parts development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Gestamp

Lindy Manufacturing

Trans-Matic

Batesville Tool & Die

Araymond

All-New Stamping

Micro Forms

G&M Mfg

Talan Products

Kenmode

Batesville Tool&Die

A.Luongo&Sons

AJ Rose

Accurate Forming

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Blanking

Embossing

Bending

Coining

Flanging

Automotive Stamping and Bending Metal Parts Market by Applications:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles