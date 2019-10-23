Automotive Stampings Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Global “Automotive Stampings Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Automotive Stampings market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Automotive Stampings Market:

Stamping (also known as pressing) is the process of placing flat sheet metal in either blank or coil form into a stamping press where a tool and die surface forms the metal into a net shape. Stamping includes a variety of sheet-metal forming manufacturing processes, such as punching using a machine press or stamping press, blanking, embossing, bending, flanging, and coining. This could be a single stage operation where every stroke of the press produces the desired form on the sheet metal part, or could occur through a series of stages. The process is usually carried out on sheet metal, but can also be used on other materials, such as polystyrene. The stamping process plays a major role in determining the efficiency of automotive body part production.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Stampings is 31700 million US$ and it will reach 37100 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Stampings.

Global Automotive Stampings Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Magna

Benteler International

Gestamp

Tower International

Martinrea International

Dura

Huada Automotive

Pacific Industrial

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Automotive Stampings:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Automotive Stampings Market Report Segment by Types:

Cold Stamping

Hot Stamping

Automotive Stampings Market Report Segmented by Application:

BIW Parts

Chassis

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Stampings in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Automotive Stampings Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Stampings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Stampings Market Size

2.2 Automotive Stampings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Stampings Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Stampings Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Stampings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Automotive Stampings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive Stampings Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Automotive Stampings Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Automotive Stampings Production by Type

6.2 Global Automotive Stampings Revenue by Type

6.3 Automotive Stampings Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Automotive Stampings Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

