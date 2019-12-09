Automotive Steering Column Market Analysis, Growth, Demand Research Report 2019-2023

The “Automotive Steering Column Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

Automotive Steering Column market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6.24% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Automotive Steering Column market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Steering systems in the automotive industry have been recording continuous advances. They have evolved from purely mechanical hydraulic steering to completely electronic steer-by-wire systems. The market has witnessed recent advances help in enhancing the ease of driving and bolstering on-road safety. Apart from these, the demand for high fuel economy is one of the major drivers for technology advances, which has resulted in the development of EPS. The growing need for improving driver safety, comfort, convenience, and fuel efficiency has brought about many developments in the automotive industry. In EPS, the motor is mounted on the rack and pinion type steering gear while torque is applied to the steering column, which assists the driver to turn the steering wheel. The power to assist the steering wheel is obtained from the steering motor and not from the engine that helps in improving the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Ouranalysts have predicted that the automotive steering column market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

