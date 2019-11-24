Automotive Steering Column Market Size, Trends, Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Automotive Steering Column Market” report provides in-depth information about Automotive Steering Column industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Automotive Steering Column Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Automotive Steering Column industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Automotive Steering Column market to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Automotive Steering Column market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Steering systems in the automotive industry have been recording continuous advances. They have evolved from purely mechanical hydraulic steering to completely electronic steer-by-wire systems. The market has witnessed recent advances help in enhancing the ease of driving and bolstering on-road safety. Apart from these, the demand for high fuel economy is one of the major drivers for technology advances, which has resulted in the development of EPS. The growing need for improving driver safety, comfort, convenience, and fuel efficiency has brought about many developments in the automotive industry. In EPS, the motor is mounted on the rack and pinion type steering gear while torque is applied to the steering column, which assists the driver to turn the steering wheel. The power to assist the steering wheel is obtained from the steering motor and not from the engine that helps in improving the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Ouranalysts have predicted that the automotive steering column market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Automotive Steering Column:

JTEKT Corporation

Nexteer Automotive Corporation

NSK Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH